Barbara L. Johnston
Barbara L. Johnston, age 67, of Logan, Ohio, passed away May 26, 2020 at Fairfield Medical Center, Lancaster, Ohio.
Barbara was born Jan. 22, 1953 in Columbus, Ohio to Harold Blum and Audra Blum.
She was United Methodist by faith; and was a long-time teacher in the Logan-Hocking School District.
Surviving are her children, Julie (Jeff) Baron, of Logan, April Johnston, of Logan, and Ryan (Alyssa) Johnston, of Granville; grandchildren, Tommy, Sully, Autumn and Drew.
Barbara was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Lloyd Johnston, who passed away Sept. 9, 2019; and grandchildren, Zackary and Carlene.
Private family graveside services will be held at Fairview Memorial Gardens, Rockbridge, Ohio.
Arrangements were by Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home, Logan, Ohio.
Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at this website: www.brownfuneralservice.net



Published in Logan Daily News from May 28 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home
204 West Main Street
Logan, OH 43138
( 740) 385-3535
