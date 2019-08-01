|
|
Barbara (Mia) Lee (Toops) Thomas born on Feb. 12, 1966 in Columbus Ohio, died unexpectedly in her sleep at her residence in Gallipolis, Ohio on July 30, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her beloved son, Nathaniel Thomas in 2017; mother, Ruth (Whitmore) Cullison in 2016; grandchild, Elijah Thomas, who passed at eight months of age; and beloved grandparents, Mary and Roy Toops of Columbus Ohio.
She is survived by loving family, very loved life partner of many years, Raymond Karcher of Gallipolis; daughter, Bethany Thomas and her grandchildren Christian, Aryana, Asher and Caliyah of Logan; father, John Cullison of Nelsonville; brother, Gregory Conway of Nelsonville; sisters, Kim (Toops) and Steve Weese of Logan, Amy (Toops) and Terry Hawk of Nelsonville; and baby sister, Becky (Toops) and Steve Hagerty of Logan. She is also survived by nieces and nephews, Janie Conway of Columbus, Christopher Weese of Logan, Taylor and Spencer Sappington of Nelsonville, and Seth Hopstetter of Logan. Mia is also survived by special loved ones, Austin Casto and Jill (Ashcraft) Taulbee of Logan, Tony Hopstetter of Logan and cousin, Mary Lawn of Columbus.
Mia requested no funeral services, and none will be held.
She will be laid to rest in her final resting place at Wolfe Cemetery in Haydenville, Ohio on Aug. 5, 2019 at 1 p.m.
Throughout Mia's life she developed hundreds of friendships with people from multiple countries. She was known to help people in need and had a large heart. She was an ICU nurse for more than 20 years and loved nursing. She also treasured her motorcycles and riding but above all, she missed her beloved son, Nathaniel following his death in 2017 and has now gone home to be with him.
The family appreciates any contributions to any homeless shelter or food pantry of your choice in lieu of flowers or gifts to the family.
Arrangements are by Cardaras Funeral Home, 183 E. Second St., Logan.
