Barney L. McClain Obituary
Barney L. "Bill" McClain, age 95, of Union Furnace, Ohio, passed away April 23, 2020 at OSU Medical Center, Columbus, Ohio.
Bill was born Oct. 16, 1924 in Hocking County, Ohio to Samuel Porter McClain and Nirene (Mohler) McClain.
He was a graduate of Union Furnace High School; a WWII U.S. Army Veteran; retired from Columbia Gas Company; member of the Union Furnace United Methodist Church and a 70 year member of the Masonic Lodge.
Surviving are his wife of 70 years, Jane McClain; daughters, Linda (Jim) Willard of Rockbridge, and Susan (Robert) Grossman of Delaware; three grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Sharon Humphrey; and brothers, James, Joseph, and John McClain.
There was a private family funeral service.
Arrangements by Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home Logan, Ohio.
Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at: www.brownfuneralservice.net
Published in Logan Daily News on Apr. 28, 2020
