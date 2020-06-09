Barry Allan Metzler, age 71, of Logan, Ohio, passed away Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Kempsville Health and Rehabilitation Center in Virginia Beach, Virginia.
Barry's cremains will be laid to rest at 10 a.m., Saturday, June 13, 2020 in Oak Grove Cemetery, Logan, Ohio with the Rev. Mark E. Barrell officiating.
Arrangements are by Roberts Funeral Home - Logan, Ohio.
Letters of condolence may be left at robertsfuneralhomelogan.com
Published in Logan Daily News from Jun. 9 to Jun. 12, 2020.