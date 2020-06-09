Barry A. Metzler
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Barry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barry Allan Metzler, age 71, of Logan, Ohio, passed away Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Kempsville Health and Rehabilitation Center in Virginia Beach, Virginia.
Barry's cremains will be laid to rest at 10 a.m., Saturday, June 13, 2020 in Oak Grove Cemetery, Logan, Ohio with the Rev. Mark E. Barrell officiating.
Arrangements are by Roberts Funeral Home - Logan, Ohio.
Letters of condolence may be left at robertsfuneralhomelogan.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Logan Daily News from Jun. 9 to Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
13
Service
10:00 AM
Oak Grove Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Roberts Funeral Home - Logan
60 W Hunter St.
Logan, OH 43138
740-385-2627
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved