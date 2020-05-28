Beckey Jo (Azbell) Ridenour, 77, passed away peacefully on May 22, 2020 at the Pickering House in Lancaster, Ohio with her daughter by her side.
In her final days, she was able to be with her son and daughter-in-law, her daughter and son-in-law and her grandson and granddaughter-in-law. She cherished her family and was happiest when spending time with them.
Beckey was born April 24, 1943 in Lancaster, Ohio to the late Clarence and Helena (Dugan) Azbell.
She graduated from Lancaster High School in 1961 and went to work for Fairfield National Bank, where she spent the vast majority of her career. She was involved in the March of Dimes' Walk America efforts for many years and she took great pride in leading the bank's Adopt-a-Family program.
Upon her retirement in 2006, she grew passionate about her home improvement projects and enjoyed regular get-togethers with her "Lunch Bunch." She was a thrift store enthusiast and looked forward to her monthly hauls with her friends. She loved her sports - from baseball and softball to Buckeye football and basketball, and loved attending her great-grandkids' recitals and events. She battled cancer three times with dignity, never complaining or feeling sorry for herself. She was truly a class act with a beautiful smile and her kindness and laughter will be missed tremendously by all who knew her.
She is survived by her son, Scott (Jackie) Ridenour, of Virginia Beach, Virginia; daughter, Shelley (Chris) Rohr, of Logan, Ohio; grandson, Austin (Andreia) Rohr and great-grandchildren, Kileigh and Kingston Rohr, all of Lancaster, Ohio.
Beckey is also survived by her siblings, Betty (Azbell) Lehmen, Joseph Azbell, Helen Azbell and Donna Azbell; nephews, Randy (Amie) Azbell and Nicholas Azbell; great-niece, Morgan (David) Woltz; and great-great-nephew, Carson Woltz; and many cousins, extended family and beloved friends and colleagues.
Caring Cremation has taken place through the Frank E. Smith Funeral Home and Crematory.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.
Donations in her memory may be made to the FAIRHOPE Hospice Pickering House, 282 Sells Road, Lancaster, Ohio 43130, or the charity of your choice.
Online condolences can be made at www.funeralhome.com.
The family would like to thank everyone for their thoughts, prayers, love and words of encouragement. Special thanks to the staff at FAIRHOPE Hospice and Pickering House for their compassion and devotion to their calling.
In her final days, she was able to be with her son and daughter-in-law, her daughter and son-in-law and her grandson and granddaughter-in-law. She cherished her family and was happiest when spending time with them.
Beckey was born April 24, 1943 in Lancaster, Ohio to the late Clarence and Helena (Dugan) Azbell.
She graduated from Lancaster High School in 1961 and went to work for Fairfield National Bank, where she spent the vast majority of her career. She was involved in the March of Dimes' Walk America efforts for many years and she took great pride in leading the bank's Adopt-a-Family program.
Upon her retirement in 2006, she grew passionate about her home improvement projects and enjoyed regular get-togethers with her "Lunch Bunch." She was a thrift store enthusiast and looked forward to her monthly hauls with her friends. She loved her sports - from baseball and softball to Buckeye football and basketball, and loved attending her great-grandkids' recitals and events. She battled cancer three times with dignity, never complaining or feeling sorry for herself. She was truly a class act with a beautiful smile and her kindness and laughter will be missed tremendously by all who knew her.
She is survived by her son, Scott (Jackie) Ridenour, of Virginia Beach, Virginia; daughter, Shelley (Chris) Rohr, of Logan, Ohio; grandson, Austin (Andreia) Rohr and great-grandchildren, Kileigh and Kingston Rohr, all of Lancaster, Ohio.
Beckey is also survived by her siblings, Betty (Azbell) Lehmen, Joseph Azbell, Helen Azbell and Donna Azbell; nephews, Randy (Amie) Azbell and Nicholas Azbell; great-niece, Morgan (David) Woltz; and great-great-nephew, Carson Woltz; and many cousins, extended family and beloved friends and colleagues.
Caring Cremation has taken place through the Frank E. Smith Funeral Home and Crematory.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.
Donations in her memory may be made to the FAIRHOPE Hospice Pickering House, 282 Sells Road, Lancaster, Ohio 43130, or the charity of your choice.
Online condolences can be made at www.funeralhome.com.
The family would like to thank everyone for their thoughts, prayers, love and words of encouragement. Special thanks to the staff at FAIRHOPE Hospice and Pickering House for their compassion and devotion to their calling.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Logan Daily News from May 28 to May 31, 2020.