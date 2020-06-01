Bernadine Frasure
Bernadine Frasure, age 95, of Logan, Ohio passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020 at The Pickering House in Lancaster, Ohio.
Born Feb. 5, 1925 in Falls Township, Hocking County, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Paul Joseph and Florence Elizabeth (Schrader) Ucker.
Bernadine had worked as an assignment clerk for General Telephone Company. She was a member of St. John Catholic Church.
Bernadine is survived by one son, Irvin Ronald "Ron" and Barbara A. Frasure of Logan; seven grandchildren, Shane Frasure and partner Ginger Kreitz of Logan, Ryan and Diane Frasure of Lancaster, Nate and Amanda Frasure of Logan, Ray and Courtney Harvey of Logan, Craig and Alicia Frasure of Logan, Will and Steph Frasure of Logan, and Ryan and Jenni Enderle of Logan; 23 great-grandchildren, Ryan, Connor and Marissa Hall, Isabel, Sumner, and Emerson Frasure, Christopher, Emma, Ian and Zachary Frasure, Tyler and Hannah Frasure, Payton, Xavier, Kellyn, and Hayes Frasure, Sheldon and Landon Frasure, and Rylyn and Reed Enderle; two great-grandchildren, Torren Hall and Adalyn Wright; one brother, James N. Ucker of Logan; one sister, Mary M. (Charles) Slusher of Troy, Ohio; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents, Bernadine was preceded in death by one great-granddaughter, Gracie Lee Frasure; two sisters, Catherine Irene "Renee" Ucker and Joan Jordan; brother Paul M. Ucker; and brother-in-law Roy Jordan.
Due to regulations set forth by the State of Ohio for the continued health of our community at this time, a private funeral mass will be held at at St. John Catholic Church with Father Stephen L. Krile and Deacon Donald A. Robers officiating.
Burial will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery.
Letters of condolence may be left at www.robertsfuneralhomelogan.com



Published in Logan Daily News from Jun. 1 to Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
