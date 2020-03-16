|
Barry Allan Metzler, age 71 of Logan, Ohio, passed away Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Kempsville Health and Rehabilitation Center in Virginia Beach, Virginia.
Born Oct. 25, 1948 in Logan, Ohio, he was the son of the late Spurgeon and Rebecca June (McCartney) Metzler.
Barry was a banker having been Vice President of the Vinton County National Bank with 20 years of service. He was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Logan, a former member of the former Logan Jaycees Club, and served as treasurer for the Hocking County Salvation Army Board.
Barry is survived by one son, Brady Allan (Melanie) Metzler of Virginia Beach, Virginia; one daughter, Stacie Lynn (Mike) Crandall of Norfolk, Virginia; one stepdaughter, Alicia Cheryl Schein of Logan, Ohio; and four grandchildren, Ryan A. Poling of Logan, Aaron Schein of Logan, Kendyl R. Metzler and Brooklin N. Herrington, both of Virginia Beach, Virginia.
Besides his parents, Barry was preceded in death by his wife, Dina Anne (Spalsbury) Metzler (2013); one brother, Kevin Dean Metzler; and infant sister, Stephanie Metzler.
A graveside service in Oak Grove Cemetery, Logan, Ohio will be announced at a later date.
Arrangements by Roberts Funeral Home - Logan, Ohio.
Letters of condolence may be left at robertsfuneralhomelogan.com
Published in Logan Daily News on Mar. 17, 2020