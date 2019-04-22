|
|
Betty Ann Sigler, age 85, of Logan, Ohio, passed away April 19, 2019 at Pickering House, Lancaster, Ohio.
She was born Dec. 3, 1933 in Conesville, Ohio, to Dewey Henry Noland and Opal Mae Slaughter Noland.
She was a graduate of Logan High School; retired from Smead in Logan; was a homemaker; loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Surviving are her children, Dean Robert (Pam) Sigler, Darlene (Danny) Mahaffey, Sally Ann Sigler, Bruce Thomas (Wenda Armstrong) Sigler, Anne (Glen) Roop, Alan Ward (Leeann) Sigler, Craig Michael (Janice) Sigler; sisters, Maggie (Paul) Blackburn, Wanda (Jim) Lawton, Judy Knotts;; grandchildren, Daniel Mahaffey, Matthew (Melissa) Mahaffey, Robert (Tanna) Sigler, Christopher Sigler, Jonathan (Nichole) Sigler, Ashley (Tovah) Patton, Dustin (Amanda) Patton, Michael Sigler, Mary Sigler, Jennifer (Noel) Kelly, Kelli Sigler, Dianna Cahrier, and Andy Sigler; 16 great-grandchildren.
Betty Ann was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert V. Sigler Jr.; brothers, Pvt. 1st Class Dean Noland WWII, Bruce Noland; sister, Dolores Horch; an infant sister, Linda Noland.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m., Wednesday at the Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home, Logan, Ohio with the Rev. Dr. Randy Hardman officiating.
Burial will be in Smith Chapel Cemetery, Logan.
Calling hours will be observed on Tuesday 4-7 p.m. at the funeral home.
The family suggests donations be made to the Pickering House, 282 Sells Road, Lancaster Ohio 43130, or Fairfield Medical Center Foundation, 401 N. Ewing St., Lancaster, Ohio 43130, or Hocking Valley Community Hospital Foundation, P.O. Box 966 Logan, Ohio 43138.
Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at: www.brownfuneralservice.net
Published in Logan Daily News on Apr. 23, 2019