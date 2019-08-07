|
Betty Dalton, age 92, of Logan, Ohio, passed away Aug. 5, 2019 at her residence.
Betty was born June 9, 1927 in Logan, West Virginia to Peter Tomblin and Minerva "Cricket" (Conley) Tomblin.
She was a member of the ENON United Baptist Little Hart; and retired from being a self-employed seamstress and caregiver.
Surviving are her daughters, Anilise Dalton of Logan, Brenda Conley of Logan and Beatrice Witt of Tennessee; son, Ricie D. Dalton of Logan; eight grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and sister, Edda Adams of Chapmesville, West Virginia.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ricie Dalton; son, Marvin Cole Dalton; two grandsons; and 10 brothers and sisters.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, Aug. 9, 2019 at the Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home, Logan, Ohio with Elder Thomas Vance officiating.
Burial will be in Fairview Memorial Gardens, Rockbridge, Ohio.
Calling hours will be observed 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019.
Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at: www.brownfuneralservice.net
Published in Logan Daily News on Aug. 8, 2019