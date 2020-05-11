Betty Jane Wolfe Devol, a beloved wife, mother, and nurse, passed away in her home surrounded by family on May 9, 2020.

She was born Aug. 6, 1929 to Letha and Burke Wolfe of Murray City, Ohio. Letha died in 1932 leaving Betty and her siblings, Bill and Marian as surviving children. Burke died in 1933, leaving their maternal grandparents, William and Daisy Currens, to raise them.

Betty graduated valedictorian of Murray City High School in the Class of 1947. She was accepted to White Cross Hospital School of Nursing in Columbus, Ohio. She started nursing studies Sept. 6, 1947 and graduated May 1950.

She married Calvin Eugene Devol, who survives, on June 26, 1951. They set off on a Navy life and had a grand adventure. She tended the "home fires" while Gene served two tours in Korea, and two tours in Vietnam. They lived in Virginia, Maryland, Washington, D.C., California, and Hawaii, finally settling in Ohio. She worked as a nurse in every state they lived.

She retired from Mt. St. Mary's Hospital in December 1986, and then worked for the State of Ohio Department of Health from January 1987 through August 1997. She would have loved to continue working, but sustained an injury her one and only time she went horseback riding. She decided to retire.

The marriage produced four children, William (Gail Johnson) Devol of Chardon, Marjorie Daisy Devol, MD of Carbon Hill, Elizabeth Devol of Carbon Hill, Gerald (Kelly) Devol of Suttons Bay, Michigan.

Betty loved to read mysteries, especially books with dogs or cats. Since 2006, after her Emmaus walk, she started reading the Bible on a regular basis and has read it through seventeen times during those years. Betty loves to talk about what her mom (Daisy) always said about her book reading: "If Betty has a book in her hands, the world could stop and she would never know it."

She also hated washing windows, cleaning the oven and refrigerators. But, she could scrub a mean floor on her knees.

Betty wants everyone to know she is a devout Christian having accepted Christ into her life at the Evangelical United Brethren Church in Murray City, Ohio, at the age of 12. She and Gene were active at every church they attended while traveling in the Navy. She was a member of The First United Methodist Church in Nelsonville, and a member of the Queen Esther Class. She wants the ladies of her Queen Esther Class to know what a blessing they have been to her. She and Gene always kept the children involved in activities at the church they were attending. When they retired to Ohio, the children were able to attend Camp Christian in Magnetic Springs, Ohio.

Besides her spouse and children, she is survived by eight grandchildren, Abigail (Eric) Williams, Martin Mikusa, Nicholas (Sunny) Devol, Lauren (Kenneth) Victoria, Jessica (Padgett) Crimm, Amanda Devol, Taylor Devol, and Nathaniel Devol. She has five great-grandchildren, Calvin Williams, Oliver Williams, Tabitha Crimm, Liam Crimm, and Rosalie Devol. She is also survived by her sisters-in-law, Dixie Devol, Ruth Ann Mayer, and Dolores Wolfe. Also surviving are her two furry children, Salty Dog and Copper.

She was preceded in death by her parents; grandparents; brother, William Wolfe; sister Marian Buchanan Mollman; grandson, Job Devol; her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Gerald and Marjorie Devol; brothers-in-law, Clark Devol, Robert Mayer, Robert Buchanan; and sister-in-law Carolyn Devol Maisch.

In lieu of flowers, you may contribute to Friends of the Shelter Dogs in Athens, Ohio, Athens County Humane Society, Nelsonville Food Cupboard, or Marjorie and G.O. Devol Memorial Scholarship Fund.

Arrangements are at Warren Brown Funeral Home in Nelsonville, Ohio. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, a private family viewing will be at the funeral home.

A graveside service will follow at Carbon Hill Cemetery in Carbon Hill, Ohio on Thursday May 14, 2020.

The family thanks everyone for all their love and cards during her illness. She knew how loved she was by her family and friends.

Betty includes a special note to her husband of 68 years: "I'm across the Rainbow Bridge and frolicking with all our pets, especially Sarge. We will be waiting for you when you walk across the bridge."







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store