Cardaras Funeral Homes - Logan
183 E 2nd Street
Logan, OH 43138-1353
(740) 385-3028
Betty Ellinger
Calling hours
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Cardaras Funeral Homes - Logan
183 E 2nd Street
Logan, OH 43138-1353
Funeral service
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
1:00 PM
Cardaras Funeral Homes - Logan
183 E 2nd Street
Logan, OH 43138-1353
Betty J. Ellinger


Betty J. Ellinger, 85, of Logan, passed away Friday, March 29, 2019 at her residence.
She was born July 14, 1933 in Hocking County, daughter of the late Alton and Martha J. Brewer Frasure.
Betty was married for nearly 68 years to Merle E. Ellinger, who survives. 
She was greatly loved by her family and friends and will be sadly missed. Betty enjoyed spending as much time with her loved ones as possible and always caring for others before herself. 
She is survived by her grandchildren, Jeffrey E. Ellinger of Rockbridge, Nathan F. (Stephanie) Ellinger of Lancaster, and Jessica L. (Alan Watson) Ellinger of Logan; great-grandchildren, Breanna Ellinger, Wyat Ellinger, Kaylee Ellinger, Grant Stewart, Dillon Stewart, Audrianna Watson and soon to be twins, Alanna and Aleeah Watson; special friends, Larry Dicken and Nina Inboden; and several nieces and nephews. 
In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her sons, Jeffrey L. Ellinger and Douglas L. Ellinger; and brothers, Bill and Bob. 
Funeral services will be held 1 p.m., Wednesday, April 3, 2019 in the Cardaras Funeral Home, 183 E. Second St., Logan, with Chaplin Kermit Welty officiating.
Interment will be in New Fairview Memorial Gardens, Rockbridge.
Friends may call at the funeral home on Wednesday, from 11 a.m. until the time of the service. 
Please sign her online guestbook at www.cardaras.com
Published in Logan Daily News on Apr. 2, 2019
