Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home
204 West Main Street
Logan, OH 43138
( 740) 385-3535
Calling hours
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home
204 West Main Street
Logan, OH 43138
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
12:00 PM
Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home
204 West Main Street
Logan, OH 43138
Betty J. Mohler


1931 - 2019
Betty J. Mohler Obituary
Betty Joann Mohler, age 88, of Logan, Ohio, passed away Nov. 19, 2019 at Logan Care and Rehabilitation, Logan, Ohio.
Betty was born Feb. 8, 1931 in Nelsonville, Ohio to John Forbes and Orpha Fain Forbes.
Surviving are children, Jeff (Christi) Mohler of Logan, Sharon (Gerold) Allman of Logan, John (Becky) Mohler of Logan, and Ed (Debbie) Mohler of Logan; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Mary Jackson of Wellston, and Jane (Dave) Jackson of Indiana; sister-in-law June Forbes of Grove City; and many nieces and nephews.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ralph Edward Mohler; daughter, Sandy Nutter; grandchildren, Amy, Kevin, Duel, and Benjamin; and brother-in-law Bill Jackson; siblings, Robert Forbes, Ada Stowers, Adda Williams, Catherine Graham, Dora Nice, and Johnny Forbes.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019 at 12 noon at the Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home, Logan, Ohio with the Rev. Dr. Randy Hardman officiating.
Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery, Rockbridge.
Calling hours will be observed from 11 a.m. - 12 noon on Saturday at the funeral home.
Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at: www.brownfuneralservice.net
Published in Logan Daily News on Nov. 21, 2019
