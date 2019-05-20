Betty Jene Smith, age 82, of Creola, Ohio, passed away May 19,2019 at her home in Creola, Ohio.

Betty was born May 6, 1937 in McArthur, Ohio to Claude Forest and Della Forest (Clark).

Surviving are her daughter, Lisa Mader (James Thrasher) of Creola; grandchildren, Claude (Rachael) Smith of Lancaster, Gary (Samantha) Mader of Breman, Emily (Clayton) Stevens of Creola; great-grandchildren, Madelyn and Noah Smith of Lancaster, and Paul of Creola; many nieces and nephews; sisters, Loretta Lemaster of McArthur, Shirley Tobias of Circleville, and Judy Mango of Chillicothe; her bird, Larry Bird; brother-in-law, Ralph Smith of Ocala, Florida.

Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Smith; parents; several brothers and sisters.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, May 23, 2019 at the Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home, Logan, Ohio with Paster Kermet Welty officiating.

Burial will be in Oak Grove Cemetery, Logan.

Calling hours will be observed at 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday, May 22, 2019.

Published in Logan Daily News on May 21, 2019