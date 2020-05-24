Betty Lou Romine, 87, of Lancaster, passed away on Friday, May 22, 2020 at the Pickering House.

Betty was born in South Bloomingville, Ohio on Aug. 23, 1932 to the late Raymond and Gladys (Eveland) Harper.

Betty had worked for many years at the Fairfield County District Library and Western Electric. She loved going through pictures and putting picture books together. Betty loved her family more than anything, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Ronald; daughter, Jo Anne Sullivan; grandchildren, Rhonda (Alan) Lerch, Denise (fiancÃ©, Tony Horvath) Robberts, and Tonya (Andy Short) Dobbins; great-grandchildren, Taylor (Kevin Yarger) Frazier, Zachary Frazier, Alexander (Tabitha) Frazier, Abigail (Jonathan Holiday) Robberts, Nicholas Robberts, Baron (fiancÃ©, Faith Hankison) Sullivan, and Amelia Dobbins; great-great grandchildren, Collin, Chloe, Camdyn, Evan, Brady, and Brooklyn; nieces, Patty, Jill, and Judy; nephews, Steve and Rick; as well as many other loving family members and friends.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents; stepfather, Fred White; and son-in-law, Leonard Sullivan.

Visitation is to take place on Tuesday, May 26th, 2020 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the Halteman-Fett & Dyer Funeral Home.

Private Services are to be held at a later date with burial to take place at Green Summit Cemetery in Adelphi, Ohio.







