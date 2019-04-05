Betty M. Ruff, 95, of Logan, passed away Thursday, April 4, 2019 at her residence.

She was born Sept. 17, 1923 in Hocking County, daughter of the late John P. and Mary C. Helber Hartman. Betty was the widow of the late Harry W. Ruff.

She formerly attended the Trinity Lutheran Church in Logan.

Betty is survived by her sons, Gerald (Linda) Ruff of New Straitsville, Larry (Mamie) Ruff of Lancaster, Ernie (Bonnie) Ruff of Logan, and John (Shelley) Ruff of Logan; daughters, Connie Ruff of Logan, Linda (John) Poling of Logan, and Polly (Scott) Herron of Logan; numerous grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren and several great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her sons, Harry, Paul and Robert; brothers, Clarence, George, Guy, Charlie, Lawrence, Ray and Lester Hartman; and sisters, Jennie Fox, Oda Weis, Dorothy Ruff, Stella Hartman and Nellie Hartman.

Funeral services will be held 1 p.m., Wednesday, April 10, 2019 in the Cardaras Funeral Home, 183 E. Second St., Logan, with Pastor Danny Kock officiating.

Interment will be in Oak Grove Cemetery, Logan.

Friends may call at the funeral home on Tuesday, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m.

Published in Logan Daily News on Apr. 6, 2019