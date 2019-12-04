Home

POWERED BY

Services
Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home
204 West Main Street
Logan, OH 43138
( 740) 385-3535
Calling hours
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home
204 West Main Street
Logan, OH 43138
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
6:00 PM
Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home
204 West Main Street
Logan, OH 43138
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Lucas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty R. Lucas


1955 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty R. Lucas Obituary
Betsy R. Lucas, age 64, of Logan, Ohio, passed away, unexpectedly at her residence, on Dec. 1, 2019.
Betsy was born May 10, 1955 in Logan, Ohio, to the late John Henry Green and E. Louise Gray Green.
She worked at Lancaster Glass, Ralston Purina and Lucent Tech.
Surviving are sons, Todd (Carol) Green of Lancaster, and Tom (Theresa) Lucas of Lancaster; grandchildren, Emily, Austin, and Quintin; sister, Suzan (Steve) Travis of Logan; brothers, John (Linda) Green of Logan, Harold (Carole) Green of Pennsylvania, and Barry (Brenda) Green of Logan; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Betsy was preceded in death by her parents; and sister, Carol A. Guess.
Funeral services will be held at 6 pm., Friday, Dec. 6, 2019 at the Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home, Logan, Ohio.
Calling hours will be observed on Friday from 3-6 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the funeral home to help with funeral expenses.
Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at: www.brownfuneralservice.net
Published in Logan Daily News on Dec. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -