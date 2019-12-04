|
|
Betsy R. Lucas, age 64, of Logan, Ohio, passed away, unexpectedly at her residence, on Dec. 1, 2019.
Betsy was born May 10, 1955 in Logan, Ohio, to the late John Henry Green and E. Louise Gray Green.
She worked at Lancaster Glass, Ralston Purina and Lucent Tech.
Surviving are sons, Todd (Carol) Green of Lancaster, and Tom (Theresa) Lucas of Lancaster; grandchildren, Emily, Austin, and Quintin; sister, Suzan (Steve) Travis of Logan; brothers, John (Linda) Green of Logan, Harold (Carole) Green of Pennsylvania, and Barry (Brenda) Green of Logan; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Betsy was preceded in death by her parents; and sister, Carol A. Guess.
Funeral services will be held at 6 pm., Friday, Dec. 6, 2019 at the Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home, Logan, Ohio.
Calling hours will be observed on Friday from 3-6 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the funeral home to help with funeral expenses.
Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at: www.brownfuneralservice.net
Published in Logan Daily News on Dec. 5, 2019