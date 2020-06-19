Betty R. McGlothlin, 85, of Logan, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, June 18, 2020.
She was born Dec. 2, 1934, in Perry County, Ohio, daughter of the late Albert and Delphia Bowland Sheets. Betty was the widow of the late Cecil R. McGlothlin.
She retired from Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company in Logan, was formerly a cook for Union Furnace School, and was a member of Coonville Holiness Mission.
Betty is survived by her son, Randy L. (Maryann) McGlothlin of Cincinnati; daughters, Rita Reinschell of Logan, Nita (Glenn) Wollett of New Plymouth, and Crystal (Blake) Oliver of Logan; grandchildren, Carl (Heather) Wollett, Stacy (Jeff Gillespie) Wollett, Karen McGlothlin, Betty Kay McGlothlin, Belinda (Ron) Moder and Garrett (Kim) Oliver; several great-grandchildren; several great-great-grandchildren and her special family at the Carlin House.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brother, Harold Sheets; sister, Mary Lehman; and son-in-law, Dean Reinschell.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m., Tuesday, June 23, 2020, in the Cardaras Funeral Home, 183 E. Second St., Logan.
Entombment will be in Fairview Mausoleum, Rockbridge.
Friends may call at the funeral home on Monday, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m.
Published in Logan Daily News from Jun. 19 to Jun. 22, 2020.