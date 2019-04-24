Beverlee Joy French, 82, of Leesburg, went to be with her Heavenly Father on Monday, April 22, 2019 at the Blue Ash location of Hospice of Cincinnati.

She was born Feb. 28, 1937 in The Plains, Ohio, the daughter of the late John Frederick and Royal Fae Shelton Lovsey. She was married to David Charles French for 63 years, who survives.

Beverlee was a 1955 graduate of The Plains High School. She was employed as a telephone operator with GTE. She also worked for Shafers Restaurant in Nelsonville, and Shaw Barton in Coshocton. She was a member of O.E.S. in Nelsonville; Red Hat Club; Rotary International and was a member of Nelsonville United Methodist Church.

Along with her husband, she is survived by daughters, Dava Joy French of Leesburg, and Tara French of Cincinnati; son, Chuckie (Salvy) French of Alto, New Mexico; grandchildren, Molly Joy French, Montana French, Emma French and Abby French; sisters, Shannon Gregory of Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina, and Patricia (Dick) Covert of Nelsonville; special friends, Myrtle Wharton, Alma Jo Midkiff, Jane Plummer and her "Angel" Christa; numerous cousins, and she was affectionately known as "Aunt Bebby" by her beloved nieces and nephews.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Melanie Eggleston; and brother, David Lovsey.

Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at the Souers-Cardaras Funeral Home, 46 Fayette St., Nelsonville with Micah Covert officiating.

Interment will be in Greenlawn Cemetery in Nelsonville immediately following the funeral service.

Friends may visit Saturday from 12 p.m. until the start of the service at the funeral home.

Donations in memory of Beverlee Joy French may be made to the , Central Region Office-HCKG, 5555 Franz Road, Dublin, Ohio 43017.

