1/1
Beverly Ann Johnson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Beverly's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Beverly Ann (Kopp) Johnson 1938- 2020 Beverly Ann Johnson, 82, passed away in her home in Burns on September 13th.

She was born March 27, 1938 in Cheyenne to Edith M. (Harrington) and Edward L. Kopp.

She graduated from high school in LaPorte, Colorado. She met her Best Friend and Love of Her Life, Billy B. Johnson at a rodeo. They were married June 23, 1957. Bev owned a ceramic shop in Burns, retired as a bus para for the school district and was a Wonderful Homemaker and Loving Mother. Her greatest rewards were being a mom, grandma, and great-grandma to ANY and ALL that came through her door. She loved decorating for the holidays, loved cooking, sewing AND most of all loved all her rottweilers (past and present).

She is survived by her husband, Billy B. Johnson of 63 years, 6 children; Bobbi Johnson of Cheyenne, Becky Allen of Meeteetse, Sue (Willy) Wilcox of Lusk, Kevan (Joy) Johnson of Cheyenne, Kelly Cooper of Homer, AK, Paula (Bob) Dennis of Burns and numerous grandkids, great-grandkids, nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be planned at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Logan Daily News from Sep. 20 to Sep. 21, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved