Beverly Ann (Kopp) Johnson 1938- 2020 Beverly Ann Johnson, 82, passed away in her home in Burns on September 13th.She was born March 27, 1938 in Cheyenne to Edith M. (Harrington) and Edward L. Kopp.She graduated from high school in LaPorte, Colorado. She met her Best Friend and Love of Her Life, Billy B. Johnson at a rodeo. They were married June 23, 1957. Bev owned a ceramic shop in Burns, retired as a bus para for the school district and was a Wonderful Homemaker and Loving Mother. Her greatest rewards were being a mom, grandma, and great-grandma to ANY and ALL that came through her door. She loved decorating for the holidays, loved cooking, sewing AND most of all loved all her rottweilers (past and present).She is survived by her husband, Billy B. Johnson of 63 years, 6 children; Bobbi Johnson of Cheyenne, Becky Allen of Meeteetse, Sue (Willy) Wilcox of Lusk, Kevan (Joy) Johnson of Cheyenne, Kelly Cooper of Homer, AK, Paula (Bob) Dennis of Burns and numerous grandkids, great-grandkids, nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be planned at a later date.