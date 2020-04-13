|
Beverly Jo McVey, age 85, of Logan, Ohio, passed away Sunday, April 12, 2020 at Grant Medical Center in Columbus, Ohio.
Born May 21, 1934 in Rockbridge, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Melvin Elmo and Marjorie Josephine (Wooley) Goss.
Bev was a longtime babysitter for many children through the years, many whom considered her part of their family. She was a member of the former Trinity United Methodist Church in Logan, where she also taught Sunday school. Bev enjoyed baking, cooking, sewing, needlework, and was an avid Ohio State Buckeye football fan. Most of all, she enjoyed the company of her loving family.
She is survived by one son, Timothy L. McVey of Logan; two daughters, Lisa (Steve) McVey-Berta of Carmel, Indiana, and Becky A. McVey of Logan; three grandchildren, Zachary B. McVey of Columbus, Ohio, Katherine (Kent Corbin) Berta of Phoenix, Arizona, and Margaret Berta of Ames, Iowa; three brothers, Harley E. (Barbara A.) Goss and Rondel P. (Mary Jeanne) Goss, both of Rockbridge, and William M. (Rita) Goss of Lancaster, Ohio; and two sisters-in-law, Linda A. Goss and Sarah S. Goss, both of Rockbridge.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ted D. McVey (2016); and brothers, Melvin P. "Bud" Goss and Daniel Austin Goss.
Due to regulations set forth by the State of Ohio for the continued health of our community at this time, a private memorial service will be held at Roberts Funeral Home-Logan, officiated by Pastor John T. Williams.
Published in Logan Daily News on Apr. 14, 2020