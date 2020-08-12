Beverly Jean Travis, age 80, of Logan, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday Aug. 12, 2020 at SKLD nursing facility of New Lexington.
Born July 22, 1940 in Logan, Ohio, she was the daughter of Walter Garfield and Burdella Eloise (Ellinger) Bray.
Beverly retired as a clerk from the Hocking County Probate Court. She was a member of St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Logan. Beverly enjoyed painting and gardening.
Beverly is survived by one son, Brian James Miller, of Logan; one daughter, Brenda Lynn (Tim) Cox, of Logan; two grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and three stepsons, Tim, Michael, and Tommy - Travis.
Besides her parents, Beverly was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Ned Travis (2014); and her brother, Roger Bray.
A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020 at Roberts Funeral Home in Logan, Ohio with Reverend Scott A. Smith officiating.
Friends may call from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020 at the funeral home.
Burial will be in Oak Grove Cemetery, Logan, Ohio.
Letters of condolence may be left at robertsfuneralhomelogan.com
.