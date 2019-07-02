|
Bonnie Fay Martin, age 79 of Logan, Ohio, passed away Monday, July 1, 2019 at her residence.
Born Aug. 6, 1939 in Bremen, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Jessie Douglas and Pearl (Scott) Glenn.
Bonnie previously worked at the Anchor Hocking Distribution Center in Lancaster, Ohio. She enjoyed flower gardening and spending time with her loving family.
She is survived by four daughters, Debra Ann (Michael) Rehm and Sherry Virginia Davis of Logan, Vicki Lynn Tackett of Galion, Ohio, and Lori Adkins of Chesapeake, Ohio; one brother, Lonnie Earl (Betty) Glenn of Logan; one sister, Mamie Delores Glenn of Wellston, Ohio; five grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
Besides her parents, Bonnie was preceded in death by her husband, Rex Martin (2014); two sisters; four brothers; and one great-grandson.
A private memorial service will be held by the family at a later date.
Arrangements by Roberts Funeral Home in Logan, Ohio.
Letters of condolence may be left at robertsfuneralhomelogan.com
Published in Logan Daily News on July 6, 2019