Bonnie L. Moore, 91, of Logan, passed away Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019 at Main Street Terrace Care Center in Lancaster.
She was born Dec. 1, 1927 in Jackson, Ohio, daughter of the late Carlton and Cora Hughes Stewart. Bonnie was the widow of the late Paul J. Moore.
She retired after 20 years of service from the Hocking County Health Department, was a member of St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Logan, and was a member of PERS, both local and state.
Bonnie is survived by her son, Rick (Jackie) Moore of Logan; daughter, Susan (Mark) Runge of Logan; grandchildren, Christopher Runge, Holly (Jeremy) Beagle, Kyle Moore, Jenna Moore, Kaleigh Moore and Emily Warthman; great-grandchildren, Meriah Runge, Aaron Runge, Joclynn Runge, Hunter Beagle, Trent Beagle and Lily Beagle; sisters, Ruby Evans of Columbus, and Barbara (Sam) Turck of Jackson; brother-in-law, Herb (Jean) Moore of Vinton, and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brother, the Rev. James Stewart; and sister, Clara Trepanier.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m., Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019 in the Cardaras Funeral Home, 183 E. Second St., Logan, with the Rev. Steve Hubbard officiating.
Interment will be in Oak Grove Cemetery, Logan.
Friends may call at the funeral home on Wednesday, from 3-7 p.m.
Published in Logan Daily News on Nov. 19, 2019