Bradley Scott Geiger, age 54, of Logan, Ohio, passed away June 23, 2019 at his residence, Logan, Ohio.

Bradley was born May 28, 1965 in Logan, Ohio.

His passions were his motorcycle and his wood turning; loved spending time in his wood shop; and was a member of the Revelatorz Group since 2014 and was known as "Ole Man".

Surviving are wife of 27 years, Beth Ann Geiger; children, Michael Geiger of Columbus, Jakob Dylan Geiger of Logan, and Cari Lynn Geiger of Logan; mother, Edith Wittekind of Logan; siblings, Lee Geiger of Logan, and Jodi McBride of Union Furnace; special friend, Michael Kincaid Jr. of Logan; and his Revelatorz Benefit Riders Group family.

Bradley was preceded in death by father, Ernie Lee Geiger Sr.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m., Thursday, June 27, 2019 at the Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home, Logan, Ohio with Pastor Bruce Livingstone officiating.

Burial will be in Oak Grove Cemetery, Logan, Ohio. A military graveside service will be held by the Hocking County Honor Guard.

Calling hours will be observed 2 - 4 and 6 - 8 p.m. on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at the funeral home.

Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at: www.brownfuneralservice.net Published in Logan Daily News on June 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary