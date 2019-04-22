Home

POWERED BY

Services
Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home
204 West Main Street
Logan, OH 43138
( 740) 385-3535
Resources
More Obituaries for Brandon Fagan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brandon N. Fagan

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Brandon N. Fagan Obituary
Brandon Nicholas Fagan, age 27, of Logan, Ohio, passed away April 20, 2019 at his home in Logan, Ohio.
Brandon was born April 3, 1991 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida to Patrick Fagan and Gina D. (Lewis) Fagan.
He was going to Hocking College for law enforcement; loved playing computer games and liked to go fishing; and enjoyed spending time with his family.
Surviving are his parents Patrick and Gina Fagan; daughter, Brystal Fagan; siblings, Regina (Jeremy) Reinhardt, Shawn Gray, and Patrick "PJ" (Rachael) Fagan; mother of his child Crystal Fagan; grandparents; and many nieces.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the funeral home to help with expenses.
Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at: www.brownfuneralservice.net
Published in Logan Daily News on Apr. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home
Download Now