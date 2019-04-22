|
|
Brandon Nicholas Fagan, age 27, of Logan, Ohio, passed away April 20, 2019 at his home in Logan, Ohio.
Brandon was born April 3, 1991 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida to Patrick Fagan and Gina D. (Lewis) Fagan.
He was going to Hocking College for law enforcement; loved playing computer games and liked to go fishing; and enjoyed spending time with his family.
Surviving are his parents Patrick and Gina Fagan; daughter, Brystal Fagan; siblings, Regina (Jeremy) Reinhardt, Shawn Gray, and Patrick "PJ" (Rachael) Fagan; mother of his child Crystal Fagan; grandparents; and many nieces.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the funeral home to help with expenses.
Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at: www.brownfuneralservice.net
Published in Logan Daily News on Apr. 23, 2019