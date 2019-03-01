Brenda Leigh Russell, age 61, of Logan, passed away Friday morning, March 1, 2019 at Pickering House, Lancaster.

Born Nov. 26, 1957 in Athens, she is the daughter of Alberta M. Rosser Russell of Logan and the late Worden A. Russell.

A 1976 graduate of Logan High School, she was employed in child care and was the family caregiver, taking care of her ill father for over 15 years. She had also worked with a telephone answering service. She was a lifelong Logan resident.

Brenda is survived by her mother, Alberta Russell; a sister, Kelly (Gary) Barkhurst of McConnelsville; two brothers, David Russell of Trotwood and Jeff (Melissa) Russell of Logan; also surviving are several nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her father, Worden A. Russell; and a brother, Thomas Russell.

A private funeral service will be conducted Monday at Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens with Pastor Steve Hubbard officiating.

Burial will be in New Marshfield Cemetery, New Marshfield.

A private funeral service will be conducted Monday at Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens with Pastor Steve Hubbard officiating.