|
|
Bruce Wayne Clouston, age 71, of Logan, Ohio, passed away on Monday, Nov. 25, 2019 at Logan Care and Rehabilitation Center.
Born July 10, 1948 in Logan, Ohio, he was the son of the late Conrad Martin and Betty Louise (McBride) Clouston.
Bruce had worked as a press operator for the former General Hocking Brick Corporation. He was a member of the Hocking Hills Church of Christ. Bruce was also a volunteer fireman for 18 years with the Logan Fire Department.
Bruce is survived by his loving wife, Charlene (Culbertson) Clouston; three daughters, Tina (William) Bauman of New Plymouth, Ohio, Debbie Clouston of Logan, and Lorretta L. (John) Roush of Logan; 10 grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and one sister, Sharon K. (Joe) Hallett of Logan.
Besides his parents, Bruce was preceded in death by infant brother, Gary Clouston; and daughter, Jody Kay Tucker.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, Nov. 29, 2019 at Roberts Funeral Home - Logan, Ohio with Evangelist Kelly Zirkle officiating.
Burial will follow in Shaw Cemetery, Falls Township, Hocking County, Ohio.
Friends may call Friday, from 10 a.m. until time of service at the funeral home.
Letters of condolence may be left at www.robertsfuneralhomelogan.com
Published in Logan Daily News on Nov. 27, 2019