Calvin Lewis Price, 69, of Logan, passed away Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in Columbus, after a brief illness.
He was born July 27, 1950 in Logan, Ohio, son of the late Kenneth and Ray Ellen Garverick Price. Calvin was married to Pamela Hoffman Price, who survives.
He was the retired Dean of Public Safety from Hocking College in Nelsonville, and was one of the pioneers of the Hocking County EMS, where he was the Station Chief for many years. Calvin touched the educational lives of many current and former paramedics and EMT's. He was also a paramedic for the 1996 summer Olympics in Atlanta, Georgia. He was a member of the Hocking Hills United Methodist Church, the Logan Alumni Band and was a proud supporter of the Logan Marching Chieftains. Calvin was a drummer for several local bands, starting in high school and ending in 2018.
Along with his wife, Calvin is survived by his sons, Christopher (Dawn) Price of Springboro, Ohio, Benjamin (Courtney) Price of Centerville, and Joshua Price of Logan; daughter, Kerry (Dennis) Drayer of Xenia; grandchildren, Colin, Jack, Claire, Callum and Emmerson; and a niece, Ellen Dickerson of Columbus.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Kendra Dickerson.
Due to the current Coronavirus epidemic, the family has chosen to have a private funeral service.
Burial will take place in New Fairview Memorial Gardens, Rockbridge, with Pastor Charlene Mitchell officiating.
No visitation will be held.
A public celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are by Cardaras Funeral Home, 183 E. Second St., Logan.
The family suggests memorial contributions be made in memory of Calvin Price to the Hocking Hills United Methodist Church, 60 E. Hunter St., Logan, Ohio 43138 or to the Logan Band Boosters, P.O. Box 183, Logan, Ohio 43138.
Published in Logan Daily News on Mar. 21, 2020