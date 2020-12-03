1/
Cameron Lester
Cameron Jean Lester, age 19, of Lancaster, Ohio, passed away Nov. 25, 2020 at his residence, Lancaster, Ohio.
Cameron was born Feb. 16, 2001 in Jeffersonville, Ind. He loved building Legos, watching Star Wars, and gaming.
Surviving are his father David (Anita) Lester of Lancaster; mother Jill Renee Barnes of North Carolina; siblings Jessica Garrett of Sellersburg, Ind., Deborah Fincato of Heath, Benjamin Hake of Seattle, Wash., David Lester of Marengo, Ind., Mataia Bush of Salem, Ind.; step-siblings Shauna Lynn of Defiance, Jayme Russell of Logan, and Kelsey Witt of Logan.
Cameron was preceded in death by his grandparents.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 4, at the Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home, Logan, Ohio.
Calling hours will be observed 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Masks and social distancing are required to attend the funeral and calling hours.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the funeral home to help with funeral expenses.
Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at this website: www.brownfuneralservice.net



Published in Logan Daily News from Dec. 3 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
3
Calling hours
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home
DEC
4
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home
204 West Main Street
Logan, OH 43138
( 740) 385-3535
