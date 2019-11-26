Home

Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home
204 West Main Street
Logan, OH 43138
( 740) 385-3535
Carl E. Horn Obituary
Carl E. Horn, 94, of Logan, Ohio, passed away with his family at his side on Nov. 24, 2019.
Carl was born on May 5, 1925 in Logan, Ohio, to Marion Horn and Fannie McFadden.
Carl married Geraldine Gamble and they were married for 48 years. Carl served in World War II as a Sergeant in Company K - 148th Infantry. He was the kindness of gentleman and left a loving impression to all who knew him.
He is survived by his granddaughter, Jodi (David) Donaldson; grandson, Jimmy Iles; great-grandchildren, Michael Donaldson, Cameron Donaldson, Jayme (Iles) Snipes, and Nick Iles; great great-grandchild, Lucas Snipes; niece, Patricia Sugg (Bremerton, Washington); son-in-law, Jim Iles; and friend, Linda Moss.
Carl was preceded in death by his wife, Geraldine Gamble; daughter, Barbara Iles; grandson, Corey Kissling; parents, Marion and Fannie Horn; and brothers, Charles Horn, William Horn; and sister, Ruth Liles.
No services will be held.
Arrangements are by Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home in Logan.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Fairfield County Foundation, c/o Foundation "45", 162 E. Main Street, Lancaster, Ohio 43130 in memory of Carl's grandson, Corey and his friend Mark. The Foundation awards annual scholarships to Logan High School seniors.
Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at: www.brownfuneralservice.net
Published in Logan Daily News on Nov. 27, 2019
