Carl Edward Mallon, 75, of Logan, passed away Friday, Feb. 22, 2019. He was born Feb. 11, 1944 in Columbus, son of the late Ralph and Violet James Mallon. He was married to Diana Blair Mallon for 38 years.

He retired from J.F. Walker Company in Columbus. He was a member of the Logan Church of the Nazarene and the Scenic Hills Senior Center.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by a son, Jonathan C. Mallon of Omaha, Nebraska; sisters, Londa Mallon of Westerville, and Janet Ballard of Gahanna; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Tim (Lynnette) Blair of Logan; several nieces and nephews including a special niece, Londa Jean Ballard of Gahanna.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Christopher Mallon; and brothers, Robert, Donald and Carroll Mallon.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019 at the Logan Church of the Nazarene, 650 Walhonding Ave., Logan with the Rev. Mark Ledford and the Rev. Darlene Taylor officiating.

Interment will be at Oak Grove Cemetery, Logan.

Friends may call Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at Cardaras Funeral Home, 183 E. Second St., Logan, Ohio 43138 and Wednesday one hour prior to the service at the church.

The family suggests contributions in memory of Carl Mallon be made to the Scenic Hills Senior Center, 187 S. Spring St., Logan, Ohio 43138.

