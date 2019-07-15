Home

Carl E. Primmer

Carl E. Primmer Obituary
Carl Edward "Jumbo" Primmer, 81, passed away at home on June 30, 2019. His beloved wife, June, and his service dog, "Buddy Boy," were at his side. He was born on a kitchen table in a log cabin in Logan, Ohio, minutes before his twin, Carol Ann, on Dec. 11, 1937.
Of the Primmer siblings - "Little Ellen" Waveline, Thelma, Carol, Bud, Frank, Ralph and Jim - all are gone now, except Mary Primmer Rheinscheld.
Carl was proud of his Hocking County roots and especially proud of the Primmer family. For his many wonderful nieces and nephews, he left 13 years of genealogy research on ancestry.com. It was a labor of love. He attended Ilesboro Elementary School and graduated from Starr-Washington High School, Union Furnace, Ohio, in 1955.
He was also proud of serving in the U. S. Air Force from 1962 to 1967. He achieved the rank of Sergeant. He would happily tell you about working on the "Bob Hope Show" for two years while on Guam, or as a 2-striper, writing the report that closed Larson AFB in Washington state.
Until his health gave out, Carl was very active with the Ohio AMVETS. He held local, district and state positions, including serving two years as Department of Ohio State Commander's Aide.
He was awarded the 2004-2005 AMVETS Department of Ohio Robert Wilbraham Public Relations Award and the 2005 AMVETS National Publications Award for his terrific newsletters.
For as long as he was able, he served as a member of the Honor Guard, shedding many a tears as T.A.P.S. was played. Now I will cry as they play it for him.
Carl had four children: Preston, Jennifer, Doreen and Bradford; a stepson, Daniel Hamel that he thought of as his own; and special granddaughter, Sharla Fossen and her son, Mickey.
Memorial services will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, July 21, 2019 at Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home, with Rev. John Williams officiating. Military funeral services will follow the service at the funeral home.
Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at brownfuneralservice.net
Published in Logan Daily News on July 16, 2019
