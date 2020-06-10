Carl Kornmiller, 87, of Lancaster, Ohio, passed away.
Graveside will be Saturday at 11:30 a.m. at St. John Lutheran Cemetery.
Calling hours are 2-4 and 6-8 on Friday and 10-11 a.m. on Saturday at Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home.
Full obit can be viewed at: www.brownfuneralservice.net
Published in Logan Daily News from Jun. 10 to Jun. 13, 2020.