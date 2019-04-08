Carlos E. Nye, age 95, of Rockbridge, Ohio, passed away April 7, 2019, at Fairfield Medical Hospital, Lancaster, Ohio.

Carlos was born Sept. 22, 1923 in Chauncey, Ohio, to George William Nye and Alice Mabel (France). He was a U.S. Army Air Corps Veteran, having served in WWII in the Philippines. He was a member of the Livingston United Methodist Church and sang in the choir for 52 years, then became a member of the Rockbridge United Methodist Church. Carlos was a member of the Free Mason, Aladdin Shrine, and Scottish Rite.

Surviving are his children, Karen (Michael) Unroe and Mira (Jack) Cremeans; grandchildren, Vera Ryan (Jason) Allen and Mackenzie Cremeans; great-grandchild Myra Elaine Allen; numerous friends; dogs, Izzy and Hydro; and countless nieces and nephews.

Carlos was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Vera Mae Nye; second wife, Joy Elaine Nye; brothers, Frank, James, Hubert, and Donald; and sisters, Lucy, Pauline, Sarah, Martha, Leah, and Virgene.

Calling hours will be observed from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 11, 2019 at Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home, Logan, Ohio.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, April 12, 2019, with an hour visitation prior to the service at the Rockbridge United Methodist Church, with Rev. John Williams officiating.

The family requests that any donations be made to Rockbridge United Methodist Church, 10567 Jackson St., Rockbridge, Ohio 43149.

Published in Logan Daily News on Apr. 9, 2019