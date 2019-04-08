Home

POWERED BY

Services
Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home
204 West Main Street
Logan, OH 43138
( 740) 385-3535
Resources
More Obituaries for Carlos Nye
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carlos E. Nye

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Carlos E. Nye Obituary
Carlos E. Nye, age 95, of Rockbridge, Ohio, passed away April 7, 2019, at Fairfield Medical Hospital, Lancaster, Ohio.
Carlos was born Sept. 22, 1923 in Chauncey, Ohio, to George William Nye and Alice Mabel (France). He was a U.S. Army Air Corps Veteran, having served in WWII in the Philippines. He was a member of the Livingston United Methodist Church and sang in the choir for 52 years, then became a member of the Rockbridge United Methodist Church. Carlos was a member of the Free Mason, Aladdin Shrine, and Scottish Rite.
Surviving are his children, Karen (Michael) Unroe and Mira (Jack) Cremeans; grandchildren, Vera Ryan (Jason) Allen and Mackenzie Cremeans; great-grandchild Myra Elaine Allen; numerous friends; dogs, Izzy and Hydro; and countless nieces and nephews.
Carlos was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Vera Mae Nye; second wife, Joy Elaine Nye; brothers, Frank, James, Hubert, and Donald; and sisters, Lucy, Pauline, Sarah, Martha, Leah, and Virgene.
Calling hours will be observed from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 11, 2019 at Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home, Logan, Ohio.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, April 12, 2019, with an hour visitation prior to the service at the Rockbridge United Methodist Church, with Rev. John Williams officiating.
The family requests that any donations be made to Rockbridge United Methodist Church, 10567 Jackson St., Rockbridge, Ohio 43149.
Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at www.brownfuneralservice.net
Published in Logan Daily News on Apr. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home
Download Now