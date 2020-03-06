Home

Carol A. Woolever


1952 - 2020
Carol A. Woolever Obituary
Carol Ann Woolever, age 67, of Lancaster, Ohio, passed away March 4, 2020 at The Ohio State University Hospital, Columbus, Ohio.
Carol was born Aug. 10, 1952 in Athens County, Ohio to Daniel Woolever and Anna Mae O'Harrow .
Surviving are her half-brother, David Woolever; half-sister, Peggy Woolever; several cousins; and friends of the Crestview Rehab Center in Lancaster.
Carol was preceded in death by her parents.
Arrangements by Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home Logan, Ohio.
Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at this website: www.brownfuneralservice.net
Published in Logan Daily News on Mar. 7, 2020
