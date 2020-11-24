1/
Carol Cherry
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carol's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carol A. McKinley Cherry, devoted Christian, wife, and mother, 84, of Logan, passed away Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at Arbors at Carroll in Carroll.
She was born April 24, 1936, in Hocking County, Ohio, daughter of the late Floyd E. and Lola Marie Sheets Brown. Carol was the widow of the late Frank Cherry.
She was a member of the Hocking Hills United Methodist Church.
Carol is survived by her son, Dennis Ray McKinley of Georgia; daughters, Denise Lehman of Logan and Dawn (Donnie) Morton of Olympia, Wash.; stepson, Eugene Dale (Debbie) Cherry of Logan; stepdaughters, Judy (William) Cunningham of Logan and Joy Pendleton of Logan; several grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; sisters, Novella Huffer of Lancaster and Serena Collins of Lancaster; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Chester McKinley; brothers, Richard J. Brown and Lee Brown and sisters, Crystal Mclin and Cherry Perry.
Private services will be held for the family only on Monday, Nov. 30, in the Cardaras Funeral Home, 183 E. Second St., Logan, with Rev. Charlene Mitchell officiating. Interment will be in Grandview Cemetery, Bremen. No calling hours will be observed.
The family suggests memorial contributions be made in memory of Carl A. McKinley Cherry to FairHope Hospice, 282 Sells Road, Lancaster, Ohio 43130.
Please sign her online guestbook at www.cardaras.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Logan Daily News from Nov. 24 to Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
30
Service
Cardaras Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Cardaras Funeral Home
183 E 2nd Street
Logan, OH 43138-1353
(740) 385-3028
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cardaras Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

7 entries
November 23, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Tammy Howe
Friend
November 23, 2020
Dawn,
Sorry about your loss. My thoughts and prayers are with you.
Andrea Enderle
Friend
November 23, 2020
So sorry to hear of Carol’s passing. Keeping you in our thoughts and prayers during this sad time.
Sincerely,
Cullen and Kellie Rutter
Kellie Rutter
November 23, 2020
I’m so sorry for your loss. Denise and I were friends in school and Carol was so good to me when I would stay there overnight. We had so much fun and such great memories. My prayers are with the family .
Amber Anderson
Friend
November 23, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived. Prayers for all the family.
Diane (McKinley) & Jimmie Hunter
Family
November 23, 2020
So very sorry to hear of Carol’s passing. Her and my mom were such good friends. Many good memories of Carol and the family. My thoughts and prayers are with you all.
Teri Starkey Hockman
Teri Starkey Hockmsn
Friend
November 23, 2020
My thoughts & Prayers are with you all during your Loss!!
Amy Warthman
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved