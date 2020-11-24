Carol A. McKinley Cherry, devoted Christian, wife, and mother, 84, of Logan, passed away Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at Arbors at Carroll in Carroll.
She was born April 24, 1936, in Hocking County, Ohio, daughter of the late Floyd E. and Lola Marie Sheets Brown. Carol was the widow of the late Frank Cherry.
She was a member of the Hocking Hills United Methodist Church.
Carol is survived by her son, Dennis Ray McKinley of Georgia; daughters, Denise Lehman of Logan and Dawn (Donnie) Morton of Olympia, Wash.; stepson, Eugene Dale (Debbie) Cherry of Logan; stepdaughters, Judy (William) Cunningham of Logan and Joy Pendleton of Logan; several grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; sisters, Novella Huffer of Lancaster and Serena Collins of Lancaster; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Chester McKinley; brothers, Richard J. Brown and Lee Brown and sisters, Crystal Mclin and Cherry Perry.
Private services will be held for the family only on Monday, Nov. 30, in the Cardaras Funeral Home, 183 E. Second St., Logan, with Rev. Charlene Mitchell officiating. Interment will be in Grandview Cemetery, Bremen. No calling hours will be observed.
The family suggests memorial contributions be made in memory of Carl A. McKinley Cherry to FairHope Hospice, 282 Sells Road, Lancaster, Ohio 43130.
