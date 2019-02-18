Carol (Buchman) Easterling, age 76, of Murray City, Ohio, passed away Feb. 17, 2019 at her residence, Murray City, Ohio surrounded by her loving family.

Carol was born Oct. 4, 1942 in Columbus, Ohio to Clarence Buchman and Dorothy Kinser Buchman.

Carol lived in Murray City most of her life. She owned and operated The Touch of Class Salon in Murray City for 19 years and still owns it; she did hair for 35 years at different locations. She was a member of the 1st Mothers Club, The JC'etts, Thea Chapter of the Eastern Star, Murray City Miners Festival, on the Murray City Council, Murray City Christmas Light Committee, The Murray City Fire Works Committee, and any other help she could be to the community.

She was a member of the Hocking Valley Scenic Railroad, where her husband was the brake man of the train. She attended the Word of Life Christian Fellowship in Hollister; she loved crocheting; playing games on her iPad; and listening to music, especially her Elvis hymns. Carol was loving mother, wife, grandmother, and friends to all.

Surviving are husband, Don Easterling, the love of her life whom she married in 1960; sons, Bryan Easterling (Iris) of Carbon Hill, and Michael Easterling of Murray City, whom she loved with all her heart; grandchildren, Erin Easterling (Michael Coe) of Logan, Cody Easterling (Kayla Addington), Clayton Easterling (Stephanie Cook), and Corey Easterling, all of Murray City; great-grandchildren, Dravon Easterling, Kylie Mya and Leon Coe, all of Logan; brother, Robert (Diane) Buchman of Hollister; sister-in-law, Sue Buchman of Hollister; brothers-in-law, Glen (Nola) Easterling of Coolville, Howard (Belinda) Easterling of Buchtel; former daughter-in-law, Becky Easterling of Nelsonville; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. She is also survived by her dear classmates of JT class of 1960, whom she was blessed to have; and special friend, Karen Reynolds.

Carol was preceded in death by her parents; stepfather Ralph Robinson; brothers, Larry, Michael, and Johnny; sisters, Deanna (Bill) Dotson, and Jeanie Bruce; and step-brother Ralph Robinson Jr..

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019 at the Brown Funeral Home, Murray City, Ohio, with the Rev. Larry Wolfe and the Rev. Robert Buchman officiating.

Burial will be in Hollister Cemetery in Hollister, Ohio.

Calling hours will be observed at 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019 at the funeral home.

There will be a Murray City Eagles Auxiliary Service at 7 p.m. and an Eastern Star Service at 7:30 p.m., both on Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019 at the funeral home.

Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at: www.brownfuneralservice.net Published in Logan Daily News on Feb. 19, 2019