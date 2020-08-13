Carol J. Marzano, age 81, of Logan, Ohio, passed away Aug. 13, 2020 at LanFair, Lancaster, Ohio.
Carol was born Nov. 18, 1938 in Columbus, Ohio to Harry Roach and Pearl Roach-Chappelear.
Surviving are daughters, Dianne (Fred) Connery of Bucyrus, Ohio, and Brenda (Tom) Moylan of Englewood, Florida; son, Glenn Buckley of Chillicothe, Ohio; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; brother, John (Carole) Chappelear of Logan; sister, Christine (Foster) Lewis of Athens; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.
Carol was preceded in death by her parents; stepfather, Albert Chappelear; brother, James Roach.
Private family funeral services will be held at Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home, Logan, Ohio.
Burial will be New Straitsville Cemetery, New Straitsville, Ohio.
Memorial contributions may be made to FAIRHOPE Hospice 282 Sells Road, Lancaster, Ohio 43130.
