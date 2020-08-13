1/
Carol J. Marzano
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carol's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carol J. Marzano, age 81, of Logan, Ohio, passed away Aug. 13, 2020 at LanFair, Lancaster, Ohio.
Carol was born Nov. 18, 1938 in Columbus, Ohio to Harry Roach and Pearl Roach-Chappelear.
Surviving are daughters, Dianne (Fred) Connery of Bucyrus, Ohio, and Brenda (Tom) Moylan of Englewood, Florida; son, Glenn Buckley of Chillicothe, Ohio; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; brother, John (Carole) Chappelear of Logan; sister, Christine (Foster) Lewis of Athens; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.
Carol was preceded in death by her parents; stepfather, Albert Chappelear; brother, James Roach.
Private family funeral services will be held at Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home, Logan, Ohio.
Burial will be New Straitsville Cemetery, New Straitsville, Ohio.
Memorial contributions may be made to FAIRHOPE Hospice 282 Sells Road, Lancaster, Ohio 43130.
Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at: www.brownfuneralservice.net



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Logan Daily News from Aug. 13 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home
204 West Main Street
Logan, OH 43138
( 740) 385-3535
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved