Carolyn B. Wolfe, age 79, of Logan, Ohio, passed away October 3, 2020 at Hocking Valley Community Hospital, Logan, Ohio.
Carolyn was born June 29, 1941 in Logan, Ohio to Paul Sater and Frances Mowery Sater. She formerly worked at Selkirk Metalbestos in Logan and Jack's Steakhouse; former member of the Moose Lodge in Logan, Eagles in Logan, and the Ladies Auxiliary of the Amvets in Logan.
Surviving are her children Connie Scarberry of Lancaster, Christopher Wolfe of Logan, Chad (Robyn) Wolfe of Logan; grandchildren Jessica, Jodie, Jerrod, Jeremy, Colton, Caleigh, Isaac, numerous great-grandchildren; sisters Shirley Holcomb, of Minnesota, Erma Smith of McArthur; many nieces and nephews, and many friends.
Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents; infant son Christopher Todd Wolfe; sister Mary Smith; brother Paul "Bob" Sater; brother-in-law Robert Smith.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9, at the Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home, Logan, Ohio with Rev. John Williams officiating. Burial will be in Fellowship Cemetery, Logan.
Calling hours will be observed 10-2 and 6-8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Masks and social distancing are encouraged at calling hours and the funeral.
