Carolyn Diane Spillman, 70, of Junction City, died unexpectedly Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019.
She was born Feb. 10, 1949 in Bremen, Ohio, the daughter of Harry Raymond and Eileen H. (Burnworth) Thomas.
Carolyn loved playing cards and bingo and especially enjoyed her time with the ladies euchre group.
Carolyn is survived by her husband, David Dean Spillman, whom she married May 7, 1967; daughters, Marsha Burton and Melissa (Michael Shane) Dennis; grandchildren, Tyler (Amber Cox) Sheline, Madison (Austin Martin) Burton, Kaylob (Alexys Nolan) Dennis, Kurtis (Katie) Dennis and Maranda (Tyler) Burgess; three great-grandchildren, Lia, Laurel and Landon; brother, Rick (Barb) Thomas; brother-in-law, Darold (Gabriele) Spillman; sisters-in-law, Donna Acklin and Doris "Toots" Riffle; aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and extended family.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Ronnie L. Thomas; and great-grandson, Oliver.
Friends may visit with Carolyn's family Thursday from 5 - 8 p.m. at the Morgan Funeral Home, Bremen.
Funeral services will take place Friday at 10 a.m. in the funeral home.
Graveside services will follow at Grandview Cemetery.
Contributions may be made in Carolyn's memory to the or American Diabetes Association.
Published in Logan Daily News on Oct. 8, 2019