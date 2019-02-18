Home

Roberts Funeral Home - Logan
60 W Hunter St.
Logan, OH 43138
740-385-2627
Carolyn L. Bibler


Carolyn L. Bibler
Carolyn L. Bibler Obituary
Carolyn Louise (Sloan) Bibler, age 82, of Logan, Ohio, died Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019 in OSU Ross Heart Hospital, Columbus, Ohio after a lengthy illness.
Born Oct. 6, 1936 in Hardin County, Ohio. Graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School, class of '55, Xenia, Ohio. Wife of the late William Joseph "Bib" Bibler. Affiliated with Hocking Hills Artists and Craftsmen. Member of St. John Catholic Church, Logan, Ohio.
Survived by two sons, Michael W. Bibler, Nebraska, and Brian C. Bibler, Logan, Ohio.
A graveside service will be held at a later date to be announced.
Burial will be in New Fairview Memorial Gardens, Good-Hope Township, Hocking County, Ohio.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Mrs. Bibler's memory may be made to: "Association of Ex-Pupils", 650 Elliot Drive, Xenia, Ohio 45385.
Arrangements by Roberts Funeral Home - Logan, Ohio.
Letters of condolence may be left at www.robertsfuneralhomelogan.com
Published in Logan Daily News on Feb. 19, 2019
