Carolyn L. Carper, age 77, of Logan, Ohio, passed away May 5, 2020 at her residence, Logan, Ohio.
Carolyn was born Feb. 22, 1943 in Benner, North Carolina, to Earl R. England and Inez (Byers) England.
She loved baking for her family and was a proud mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother; volunteered at West School; taught several drum majors; assistant Brownie leader; owned Peddlar's Barn and several rental properties. Her family was her whole world.
Surviving are daughters, Sandra (Nathan) Rinehart and Sheila (Scott Frazier) Woodson; sister-in-law, Wilma England; grandchildren, Tiffany (Matt) Rutter, Tristan (Chelsee) Roley, Rachel (Andrew Frye) Woodson, and Tylor Rinehart; great-grandchildren, Keegan, Renae, Kinsleigh, Anniston, and Addie; and future great-grandchild, Addisyn; and dog, Jingles.
Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jerry Carper; brother, Kenneth England; brothers-in-law, Richard Carper, Bonnie (Frank) Clark, and Tom (Sharon) Carper.
Private graveside services will be held on Friday, May 8, 2020 at Floral Hills Cemetery in Lancaster, Ohio.
Arrangements were held by the Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home in Logan, Ohio.
Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at: www.brownfuneralservice.net
Published in Logan Daily News from May 6 to May 9, 2020.