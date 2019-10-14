Home

POWERED BY

Services
Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home
204 West Main Street
Logan, OH 43138
( 740) 385-3535
Resources
More Obituaries for Carolyn Rife
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carolyn M. Rife

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carolyn M. Rife Obituary
Carolyn M. Rife, 76, of Columbus, passed away on Oct. 10, 2019 at her home.
Carolyn was born on Nov. 16, 1942 in Logan to William Robson and Betty (Tennihill) Robson. She was a graduate of Rutland High School.
Carolyn is survived by her husband Gary Rife; sons, Gary S. (Nell) Rife, Kevin E. (Brenda) Rife and, Gregory B. Rife; grandchildren, Rose, Danielle (Carl), Virginia, and Sarah; great-grandchildren, Annabel, Vincent, Avery, Noah, and Colton; brothers, William (Mona) Robson and Edward (Denise) Robson; many nieces and nephews; and numerous friends and family members.
Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents; grandmother Rose Tennihill; son Chris Rife; and granddaughter Mollie Tufford.
Her burial will be in Whitmore Cemetery in Athens County at a later date.
Burial arrangements are by Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home in Logan.
Letters of condolence may be sen to the family at www.brownfuneralservice.net
Published in Logan Daily News on Oct. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carolyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home
Download Now