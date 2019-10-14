|
Carolyn M. Rife, 76, of Columbus, passed away on Oct. 10, 2019 at her home.
Carolyn was born on Nov. 16, 1942 in Logan to William Robson and Betty (Tennihill) Robson. She was a graduate of Rutland High School.
Carolyn is survived by her husband Gary Rife; sons, Gary S. (Nell) Rife, Kevin E. (Brenda) Rife and, Gregory B. Rife; grandchildren, Rose, Danielle (Carl), Virginia, and Sarah; great-grandchildren, Annabel, Vincent, Avery, Noah, and Colton; brothers, William (Mona) Robson and Edward (Denise) Robson; many nieces and nephews; and numerous friends and family members.
Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents; grandmother Rose Tennihill; son Chris Rife; and granddaughter Mollie Tufford.
Her burial will be in Whitmore Cemetery in Athens County at a later date.
Burial arrangements are by Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home in Logan.
Published in Logan Daily News on Oct. 12, 2019