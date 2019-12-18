|
|
Carolyn Sue Blackford entered into eternal rest Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019.
Born May 5, 1945, she was the daughter of Pearl J. and Margaret E. Lehman Wray. She was married to James O. Blackford, April 25, 1970, who survives.
Also surviving are son, Dale (Lura) Blackford of Junction City; sisters, Nancy (Wesley) Brunk of Carbon Hill, Barbara (Nolan) Brunk of Logan, Ruth Ann (Tim) Good of Lancaster, and Linda Wray of Carbon Hill; sister-in-law, Velda Wray of Logan; grandsons, Michael (Heather) Yoke of Lancaster, Eric (Shayanna) Montgomery of Bremen, Joshua Blackford of Logan, and Noah Fouch of Logan; granddaughter, Lindsay Blackford of Logan; four great-grandchildren; aunt, Angie (Robert) White of Etna; former daughter-in-law, Ruth Blackford of Logan; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Mark Wray and Christopher Wray; an infant brother; and parents-in-law, Orville and Martha Blackford.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019 at the First Church of Christ, 935 E. Main St., Logan, with Pastor Mark Barrell and the Rev. Andy Good officiating.
Burial will follow in Carbon Hill Cemetery, Carbon Hill.
Calling hours will be held Saturday, from 9 a.m. until the time of the service at the church.
Arrangements are by Cardaras Funeral Home, 183 E. Second St., Logan.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Cardaras Funeral Home, 183 E. Second St., Logan, Ohio 43138 to help with expenses.
Published in Logan Daily News on Dec. 19, 2019