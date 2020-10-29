1/1
Charles Davis
Charles Ovid Davis, age 85, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020 at the Laurels of Athens, in Athens, Ohio.
Charles was born Aug. 2, 1935 in Vinton County to the late Ernest and Ethel (Ellis) Davis, a family of six boys. He was a graduate of Union Furnace High School, and married his wife of 64 years, Marilyn Donahue, on June 2, 1956.
Surviving are his wife Marilyn; daughter Laura Jane Richards; sons Clark Ovid and Dennis Eric Davis; brothers Ronald L. Davis and Archie Dean Davis; four grandchildren Blake Richards, Janey Richards, Alex Richards, and Jacqueline Carpenter; great-grandchildren Anna, Emilly, Blake, Zoey, Owen, and Oliver; and step grandchildren Evan and Audrey Daniels.
Preceded in death by parents Ernest and Ethel Davis; daughter Phyllis Jean Brooks; granddaughter Sami Jo Davis; and brothers William Nolan Davis, James Richard Davis, and Ernest Davis.
Graveside services will be held on Saturday Oct. 31, at St. John Lutheran Cemetery, Logan Ohio. Officiating will be the Rev. Dr. Randy Hardman. Arrangements are by the Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home, Logan Ohio.
As an expression of sympathy, the family suggests memorial donations be given to Fairhope Hospice, 282 Sells Road, Lancaster, Ohio 43130, in loving memory of Charles Ovid Davis.
Masks and social distancing are encouraged at the graveside.



Published in Logan Daily News from Oct. 29 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home
204 West Main Street
Logan, OH 43138
( 740) 385-3535
