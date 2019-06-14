Charles E. "Buddy" Barton, 81, of New Straitsville, Ohio, passed away at his home on Thursday June 13, 2019.

He was born Jan. 9, 1938 in New Straitsville a son of the late Edgar Barton and Rosa Blosser Wallace.

He was a former driver for Keynes Bros. Flour Company and loved spending time with his family.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Patricia Cochran Barton; his children; Linda McGrew, Donald E. (Angela Thacker) Barton, Debra K. Barton, Denise Barton and Cyndi (Michael) Reed; his son-in-law David Doyle; his sister Ada Catherine Wallace; 25 grandchildren, 51 great-grandchildren; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins

Besides his parents he was preceded in death by his daughter Sandra Doyle; his grandson Joe Borghese and his grandparents William and Hazel Blosser, with whom he spent much of his childhood.

Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Monday, June 17, 2019 at the J.E. Humphrey Funeral Home, 118 W. Walnut Street, Shawnee, Ohio with Pastor Mike Martin officiating.

Interment will be in New Straitsville Cemetery.

Friends may call from 1 to 5 p.m. on Sunday at the funeral home.

To sign the online guest book please visit www.jehumphreyfuneralhomeshawnee.com. Published in Logan Daily News on June 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary