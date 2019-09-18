|
Charles Edward "Chuck" Kreppel, 78, of Columbus, passed away Monday, Sept. 16, 2019 at Mt. Carmel East Hospital, Columbus.
He was born January 30, 1941 in Logan, son of the late Raymond and Marguerite Stephenson Kreppel.
He was a 1958 graduate of Logan High School. He attended Ohio University- Lancaster and served in the U.S. Army National Guard.
He is survived by his cousin, Richard (Wanda) McLaughlin of Logan, with whom he was raised.
Chuck's wishes were to be cremated and no services will be observed.
Arrangements are by Cardaras Funeral Home, 183 E. Second St., Logan.
Published in Logan Daily News on Sept. 19, 2019