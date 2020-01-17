|
|
Charles Melvin "Chuck" Everett Sr., 66, of Logan, passed away Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020 at the Chillicothe VA Hospital in Chillicothe.
He was born June 15, 1953 in Logan, Ohio, son of the late Charles Elmer Everett and Avriel Dean Spencer Stimmel.
He was married to Alice Faye Stephenson Everett, and she passed away in 2007.
Chuck was a veteran of the United States Army. He volunteered with numerous veterans organizations, and enjoyed his work with the Color Guard for many years. Member of the post 3467, Nelsonville; American Legion Post 420, Murray City; and FOE, Nelsonville.
He is survived by his children, Stacy L. Meissner-Everett of Denver, Colarado, Charles M. Everett Jr. of Athens, Matthew S. (Jackie) Everett of Logan, Amber D. (Jason) Schonauer of Glide, Oregon, and Bradley Everett of Huntington, West Virginia; stepdaughter, Jackie; 13 grandchildren; sister, Deana (Robert) Allen of Centreville, Virginia; brother in law, Dale Campbell of Logan; dear friend and companion, Shirley Wooten; many nieces and nephews.
Along with his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by sisters, Jeanette Northup and Kathie Campbell.
Graveside funeral services will be held 2 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020 in Salem Cemetery, Murray City, with military honors being conducted by the Combined Color Guard Unit.
Arrangements are by the Souers-Cardaras Funeral Home, 46 Fayette St., Nelsonville.
Published in Logan Daily News on Jan. 18, 2020