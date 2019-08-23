|
Charles Thomas Riddlebarger, age 91, of Columbus, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019 at Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in Columbus, Ohio.
Born May 20, 1928 in Haydenville, Ohio, he was the son of the late Thomas Cyrus and Victoria Mae (Primmer) Riddlebarger.
Charles was a 1946 graduate of Logan High School. He was a veteran of the United States Army having served during the Korean Conflict. Charles had worked as a gas station clerk for Wyondotte Shell Station in Columbus, Ohio. He was a member of the Whitehall church of the Nazarene as well as a member of the American Legion post #0490 in Whitehall, Ohio.
Charles is survived by one brother, Ralph E. (Barbara) Riddlebarger of Logan, Ohio.
Besides his parents, Charles was preceded in death by four brothers, Wilbur, Donald, Carl, and Floyd Riddlebarger; and five sisters, Nellie Crothers, Mary Unrue, Clara Richcreek, Lelia Loring, and infant sister Lena Riddlebarger.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019 at Roberts Funeral Home, Logan, Ohio with Pastor Jack Johnson officiating.
Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery, Good-Hope Township, Hocking County, Ohio, where a military service will be conducted by the Hocking County Honor Guard.
Friends may call Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home.
Letters of condolence may be left at www.robertsfuneralhomelogan.com
Published in Logan Daily News on Aug. 24, 2019