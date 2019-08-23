Home

POWERED BY

Services
Roberts Funeral Home - Logan
60 W Hunter St.
Logan, OH 43138
740-385-2627
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Riddlebarger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles T. Riddlebarger

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles T. Riddlebarger Obituary
Charles Thomas Riddlebarger, age 91, of Columbus, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019 at Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in Columbus, Ohio.
Born May 20, 1928 in Haydenville, Ohio, he was the son of the late Thomas Cyrus and Victoria Mae (Primmer) Riddlebarger.
Charles was a 1946 graduate of Logan High School. He was a veteran of the United States Army having served during the Korean Conflict. Charles had worked as a gas station clerk for Wyondotte Shell Station in Columbus, Ohio. He was a member of the Whitehall church of the Nazarene as well as a member of the American Legion post #0490 in Whitehall, Ohio.
Charles is survived by one brother, Ralph E. (Barbara) Riddlebarger of Logan, Ohio.
Besides his parents, Charles was preceded in death by four brothers, Wilbur, Donald, Carl, and Floyd Riddlebarger; and five sisters, Nellie Crothers, Mary Unrue, Clara Richcreek, Lelia Loring, and infant sister Lena Riddlebarger.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019 at Roberts Funeral Home, Logan, Ohio with Pastor Jack Johnson officiating.
Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery, Good-Hope Township, Hocking County, Ohio, where a military service will be conducted by the Hocking County Honor Guard.
Friends may call Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home.
Letters of condolence may be left at www.robertsfuneralhomelogan.com
Published in Logan Daily News on Aug. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Roberts Funeral Home - Logan
Download Now