Charles Vernon Stanley, youngest child of Monroe Stanley and Margaret Morrison-Stanley, was born in Greenup County, Kentucky, June 27, 1932, and died May 4, 2020 in Fairfield County, Ohio.

He was a 1951 graduate of Starr-Washington High School, in Hocking County, Ohio, and served overseas in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Charles was employed by Crane Plastics in Columbus, Ohio, for 42 years, and was a member of the McArthur Masonic Lodge for over 60 years.

He was married for 65 years to Ferne Ann Cruise. They were married on May 20, 1955, in New Marshfield, Ohio.

He is survived by four children, Kathy, Peggy, Amy (Matt) and David (Elizabeth); eight grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; one step-grandson; six step-great-grandchildren; and a special niece.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Monroe and Margaret Stanley; and siblings, Clarence, Haulsie, Edna, Beatrice, Pauline, Nellie, Sherman and Edgar.

Funeral Services are being handled through the Halteman-Fett & Dyer Funeral Home with burial to take place at New Plymouth Cemetery in New Plymouth, Ohio.

The funeral service will be live streamed on the funeral home Facebook page at 1 p.m. on Friday, May 8th, 2020.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store